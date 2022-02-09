State Police looking to identify suspects from summer retail theft

Photo: Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects accused of stealing from the Summit Twp. Walmart over the summer.

Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers reports PSP Troop E is searching for suspects accused of leaving the Summit Twp. Walmart in Erie County without paying for a pressure washer.

The suspects reportedly walked out of Walmart on July 20, 2021 with a Black Max pressure washer and left in a tan/silver Dodge Dakota, Ohio registration XXX-4270.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip form online.

Callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.