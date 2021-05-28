State Police ramp up enforcement efforts for Memorial Day weekend

As millions of Americans hit the road this holiday weekend, you can expect to see more police on the road too.

State Police are ramping up their traffic enforcement efforts.

They plan to set up more checkpoints and radar sites looking for reckless drivers. They are also asking drivers to slow down, wear your seat belt and do not drive impaired.

“Also, if you see a traffic stop on the side of the highway, move over a lane, and for some reason you cannot move over a lane because of traffic on the highway, then reduce your speed until you get past the site.” said Capt. Kirk Reese.

Capt. Reese says most officers are still wearing masks and ask people around them to do the same.