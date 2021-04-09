State Police release name of victim in Bloomfield Township head-on crash

Pennsylvania State Police in Corry have released the name of the man killed in a two-vehicle accident in Bloomfield Township on Thursday afternoon.

34-year old Jamie Higley of Union City was killed when the SUV drive by his girlfriend, 32-year old Randi Cook of Union City, collided head on with a Mack truck pulling a flatbed.

The accident happened along Rockdale Road around 2:00 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

Cook suffered non-life threatening injuries, but two male passengers in the back seat sustained moderate to severe injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the semi was uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing.