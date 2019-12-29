State Police release new information about Saturday accident on Interstate 90

An accident Saturday afternoon shut down Interstate 90 westbound for a time. Tonight, we are learning more about what might have caused the accident.

Calls came in shortly after 4:30 for a vehicle accident on Interstate 90 westbound at the six mile marker near Springfield.

According to State Police, the driver of a 2003 Honda, identified by police as 22-year old Jazmin Musgrave of Fremont, Ohio lost control of the vehicle while trying to miss an object in the road. The driver then crossed into the northbound lane crashing into a 2016 Subaru, driven by 27-year old Ian Kibler of Hamburg, New York causing the vehicle to catch fire.

The fire was extinguished by the Springfield Fire Department. Interstate 90 westbound had been closed at both lanes, with traffic opened up hours later.

State Police report that there were only minor injuries, with those at the scene refusing medical attention. Pennsylvania State Police also report that charges may be filed.