The Pennsylvania State Police are reminding residents not to forget their pets when the weekend’s frigid weather hits.

Those state troopers say it is not only the humane thing to do to keep your pets warm, it can also be against the law and pet owners could face possible serious fines for leaving their animals in unsafe conditions.

“These legal ramifications and citation charges range anywhere from summary offenses to felony level offenses for aggravated counts of animal abuse or neglect,” said Lt. Adam Reed of Pa State Police.

Not only are pet owners required to keep pets warm enough, there are also laws requiring areas to be sanitary and pet owners must also provide adequate food and water.