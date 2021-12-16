State Police reminding public on extra police presence at schools Friday after social media threat

State and municipal law enforcement officers will have an increased presence at Pennsylvania schools and events on Friday, according to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police.

This comes after multiple agencies were made aware of numerous messages circulating on TikTok warning of school shooting and bomb threats on Friday, December 17th. The messages warn of the existence of these threats but they do not contain any specific threats as well as schools, actors or locations.

TikTok has since removed the video.

In response to this national threat, a number of school districts have announced that they may have an increased police presence on Friday, including the Warren County School District’s announcement on Facebook.

On Thursday, the Conneaut School District announced on Facebook that they will have extra law enforcement in place on Friday.

According to Troopers, there are currently no credible threats to schools in Pennsylvania and all threats will be investigated. Anyone behind these threats will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

In an emergency, you should call 911. Threats and suspicious behavior involving schools in Pennsylvania should be reported to Safe2Say by calling (844) 723-2729 or info@safe2saypa.org. You can also visit https://www.safe2saypa.org/