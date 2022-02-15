State police respond to citizen advisory commission recommendations

The Pennsylvania State Police has responded to recommendations from a citizen advisory commission regarding police-involved shootings, other use of force, and bias-based policing.

The Pennsylvania State Law Enforcement Citizen Advisory Commission is comprised of three committees: use of force, bias-based policing, and critical incident. Each committee reviews completed internal investigative findings to determine if they were fair, impartial, complete and performed in a manner consistent with applicable polices, according to a PSP press release.

The use of force review committee recommended changes to definitions, training and reporting regarding use of force incidents. PSP said it will refine its definition and language of the term “reasonable belief” and consider further improvements.

The committee also recommended procuring more video records for interview rooms and body cameras. PSP said getting body cameras has been a priority.

Policy changes to transportation and handcuffing of juveniles, as well as security shields for vehicles were recommended by the committee. PSP said it would update its regulations regarding transporting and handcuffing juveniles, and it noted that upgrades to vehicles were “subject to budgetary constraints.”

The bias-based policing review committee recommendations included providing notifications to citizens regarding how they can refile complaints after criminal proceedings, and the recommendations took on memberships and affiliations. PSP said it would update notification letters, and said it also would “work to improve internal regulations related to organizational membership and affiliations, including social media.”

The critical incident review committee’s recommendation that PSP refer all criminal investigations of its use of force incidents “resulting in death or serious bodily injury, or in-custody deaths” to an external agency could not be implemented, according to PSP. PSP said it needed legislative action to meet the recommendation.

The advisory commission was created by the governor in 2020.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Read the full recommendations and responses here.