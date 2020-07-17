State Police search for 2 runaway juveniles

The State Police Meadville Station is actively investigating the runaway of 2 juvenile males from the Hermitage House, 25493 State Highway 99, Cambridge Springs, Pa.

The juveniles were last observed running west into a wooded area from Mount Pleasant Road and Kreitz Road, Cambridge Township, Crawford County, PA on July 17th at approximately 11:25 a.m.

DESCRIPTION:

1- W/N-male, 15 Years old, last seen wearing blue shorts, maroon shirt and flip flops/sandals

1- W/N-male, 17 years old, last seen wearing blue shorts, maroon shirt and flip flops/sandals

One juvenile has a history of theft of motor vehicles. Please ensure your vehicles are locked with the keys removed.

If seen, contact the State Police Meadville Station at 814-332-6911