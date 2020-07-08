State Police search for man wanted on a felony warrant after taking off into the woods near Harmony, New York

1  of  2
Local News
Police are searching for a man wanted on a felony warrant after taking off into the woods near Harmony, New York.

The incident began last night as State Police tried to serve an arrest warrant on 35-year-old Daniel Heidler of Columbus, PA.

Police said that Heidler took off while being chased. Heidler then crashed his car into a ditch in New York State.

Heidler escaped on foot and the search is still ongoing. He is accused of illegally possessing a gun related to an attempted homicide in which he was falsely reported to be the victim.

State troopers said that they also found meth making items inside of Heidler’s camper.

