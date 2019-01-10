State Police search for suspect in reported Dollar General Robbery

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

State Police are looking for a suspect after a robbery in Summit Township.

According to Erie County 911, the robbery was reported just before 7:30 this evening at the Dollar General in the 82 hundred block of Route 97. State police on scene said the suspect, a man had a gun. There's no word on what if anything was taken.

