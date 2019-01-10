Local News

State Police search for suspect in reported Dollar General Robbery

Posted: Jan 09, 2019 09:21 PM EST

Updated: Jan 09, 2019 09:21 PM EST

State Police are looking for a suspect after a robbery in Summit Township.

According to Erie County 911, the robbery was reported just before 7:30 this evening at the Dollar General in the 82 hundred block of Route 97. State police on scene said the suspect, a man had a gun. There's no word on what if anything was taken.
 

