State Police searching for arson suspect in crime committed nearly one year ago

Almost a year after the Lakeside Tavern in Waterford burned to the ground, the owners and State Police are asking the public’s help to find out who did it.

The Lakeside Tavern had been around for 30 years, and police need new information about the suspect, saying they need help strengthening their case.

Lisa Thompson still gets emotional while visiting the former Lakeside Tavern, which burned down nearly one year ago.

“This wasn’t just a business. It was a family,” said Lisa Thompson, Owner of Lakeside Tavern.

Thompson is still searching for answers to who set the tavern on fire. On Thursday, Pennsylvania State Police released a surveillance photo of a suspect, hoping people will come forward with information.

The man in the photo is wearing dark clothing, with a bandanna over his face, and wearing a hat. He was also carrying a red gas can.

“I’m glad the image is out there. I want people to know that. There’s a lot of people who don’t think that Lakeside was an arson. They still think the kitchen caught on fire, or the back porch caught on fire,” said Thompson.

Although the physical building is no longer here, the Waterford Community still comes together to support the Thompson’s.

Sharon Duke is a former employee at Lakeside Tavern and also a lifelong friend of the Thompson’s. She said people need to come forward and speak up.

“Get off your butt. Let’s talk, it’s a small town. Everybody usually talks, and nobody is talking. Somebody has to actually know what’s going on, or what happened here,” said Sharon Duke, former employee, Lakeside Tavern.

As far as the rebuilding goes, Thompson said she doesn’t know if they can rebuild, knowing the person who set the tavern is still out there.

If you have any information that will help solve this case call the Lawrence Park Barracks at 898-1641.