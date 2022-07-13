(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for a missing 15-year-old from Erie.

According to PSP, police are searching for Dorismar Saldana, 15, of Erie. She is believed to be a runaway.

Police report she was last seen getting into a white SUV after her shift at Brevillier Village in Harborcreek on July 11 around 7 p.m.

Saldana is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Photo: PSP — Missing teen Dorismar Saldana

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact PSP Erie at 814-898-1641.