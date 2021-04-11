State Police searching for missing teen in Warren County

SHEFFIELD — State Police in Warren County are asking for help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

According to State Police, Latesia Rae Pierce was last seen on April 8th. She was reported to have been contacted on social media by a white male, between 17 and 21 years old.

The last time Pierce was seen, she was leaving Sheffield High School, entering a black Honda Accord with New York license plates.

Pierce is described as having light brown skin, hazel eyes, 5 feet tall and 130 pounds. She is wearing a gray medical boot on her right leg.

If you have any information, please call State Police-Warren at (814) 728-3600.