State Police searching for stolen truck that may have been spray-painted a different color

Pennsylvania State Police in Meadville are searching for a stolen truck that may have been spray-painted a different color.

According to State Police, the victim reported his truck was stolen on Oct. 4th from his friend’s house in Crawford County. The victim, Austin Russell, told police his truck was at a friend’s house over the weekend and was stolen sometime between Oct. 1-4.

The stolen truck is a 2002 single cab Chevrolet 1500 with PA Registration ZSH5986, originally with a red cab and tan bed.

Russell told police he heard the truck might have been last seen in Union City. The truck was also possibly spray-painted dark blue or black.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the truck is asked to call PSP Meadville at (814) 332-6911.

