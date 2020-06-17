State Police searching for suspect who reportedly stole Chevy Silverado at gunpoint in Edinboro

UPDATE 2:52 p.m.: Pennsylvania State Police have confirmed to JET 24 Action News that a second search is taking place in the area of Wintergreen Gorge, and that these searches are all related to the incident.

Pennsylvania State Police units from Erie, Girard, Corry and Meadville are searching the Edinboro area who reportedly stole a vehicle at gunpoint.

State Troopers are looking for a white Chevy Silverado extended cab. It is operated by a white male who police are calling armed and dangerous.

The license plate on this Chevy Silverado is YWB-7757.

State Police are asking that you do not approach the vehicle and to call 911 immediately.

Units were called to assist with a male fleeing from Edinboro police. It was originally reported that shots were fired at police.

Police are advising residents to stay in their homes until the situation has been resolved.

This is a developing story… you can find the latest information on JET 24 Action News and right here on YourErie.com