Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted for allegedly using counterfeit money.

Police are looking for the man shown in the picture below, who allegedly used a counterfeit $100 bill to make a purchase at Aldi’s on March 27 at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Photo Courtesy: Pennsylvania State Police

If you recognize the individual, please contact Trooper Jason Kissinger at 814-989-1641.