State Police seeking horse donations for mounted patrol unit

Pennsylvania State Police is asking Pennsylvanians to donate horses for its mounted patrol unit.

Animals in the unit are deployed statewide for searches, crowd control, security, and patrol of remote areas. They also participate in parades, demonstrations, and other community events.

Donated horses must be geldings between the ages of five and 15, and stand between 16 hands (5 foot 4 inches at the shoulder) and 18 hands tall. Draft and draft-crosses are the preferred breed. Thoroughbreds and other “hot bloods” are less desirable.

Animals must have quiet, sound dispositions and be free of serious stable vices. Horses will be accepted on a 120-day trial basis to determine their suitability. A veterinary examination will also be performed.

Upon retirement, state police horses are first offered back to their original owners. The department finds them suitable homes if the original owners are unwilling or unable to accept the animals.

Since 2015, 12 horses have been donated to the PSP mounted patrol unit.