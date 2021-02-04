State Police seeking public’s help to identify suspect wanted in connection in Summit Township incidents

Pennsylvania State Police in Erie are seeking the public’s help after a disturbance was reported inside a Country Fair on Peach Street in Summit Township.

The incident happened back on January 15th around 5:00 p.m.

The individual pictured is wanted for questioning in regards to multiple incidents reported in Summit Township.

State Police is asking if anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to call Trooper Robert Harris at the Pennsylvania State Police Erie barracks at 814-898-1641.