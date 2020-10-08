State Police seizes more than $13 million in illegal drugs during third quarter of 2020

The Pennsylvania State Police announced Thursday that state troopers confiscated $13.4 million worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and other illicit drugs in the third quarter of 2020.
According to a news release, State Police seized more than 58 pounds of cocaine with a street value of nearly $1.3 million. Pennsylvania State Police removed more than 32 pounds of heroin and fentanyl from Pennsylvania communities. This took place from July 1st to September 30th.
Here is the breakdown of drug seizure totals during the third quarter.
|Drug
|Total Seized
|Total Value of Amount Seized
|Cocaine
|58.53 lbs
|$1,287,660
|Crack Cocaine
|3.13 lbs
|$50,080
|Heroin
|19.31 lbs
|$656,540
|Fentanyl
|12.87 lbs
|$205,920
|LSD
|55 doses
|$1,100
|Marijuana THC- Liquid
|24.41 pints
|$163,547
|Marijuana THC- Solid
|156.18 lbs
|$780,900
|Marijuana Plants
|1,209 plants
|$199,845
|Processed Marijuana
|2,900.58 lbs
|$8,701,740
|MDMA- Ecstasy
|17,88 lbs
|$59,004
|MDMA- Pills
|1,231 pills
|$18,465
|Other narcotics
|32.3 lbs
|$64,600
|Other narcotics (Pills)
|17,440 pills
|$436,000
|Total Value
|$13,404,141
State Police also collected 1,593 pounds of prescription and other medications as part of its drug take-back program in the third quarter.