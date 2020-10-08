State Police seizes more than $13 million in illegal drugs during third quarter of 2020

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Pennsylvania State Police

The Pennsylvania State Police announced Thursday that state troopers confiscated $13.4 million worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and other illicit drugs in the third quarter of 2020.

According to a news release, State Police seized more than 58 pounds of cocaine with a street value of nearly $1.3 million. Pennsylvania State Police removed more than 32 pounds of heroin and fentanyl from Pennsylvania communities. This took place from July 1st to September 30th.

Here is the breakdown of drug seizure totals during the third quarter.

DrugTotal SeizedTotal Value of Amount Seized
Cocaine58.53 lbs$1,287,660
Crack Cocaine3.13 lbs$50,080
Heroin19.31 lbs$656,540
Fentanyl12.87 lbs$205,920
LSD55 doses$1,100
Marijuana THC- Liquid24.41 pints$163,547
Marijuana THC- Solid156.18 lbs$780,900
Marijuana Plants1,209 plants$199,845
Processed Marijuana2,900.58 lbs$8,701,740
MDMA- Ecstasy17,88 lbs$59,004
MDMA- Pills1,231 pills$18,465
Other narcotics32.3 lbs$64,600
Other narcotics (Pills)17,440 pills$436,000
Total Value$13,404,141

State Police also collected 1,593 pounds of prescription and other medications as part of its drug take-back program in the third quarter.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar