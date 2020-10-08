State Police seizes more than $13 million in illegal drugs during third quarter of 2020

The Pennsylvania State Police announced Thursday that state troopers confiscated $13.4 million worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and other illicit drugs in the third quarter of 2020.

According to a news release, State Police seized more than 58 pounds of cocaine with a street value of nearly $1.3 million. Pennsylvania State Police removed more than 32 pounds of heroin and fentanyl from Pennsylvania communities. This took place from July 1st to September 30th.

Here is the breakdown of drug seizure totals during the third quarter.

Drug Total Seized Total Value of Amount Seized Cocaine 58.53 lbs $1,287,660 Crack Cocaine 3.13 lbs $50,080 Heroin 19.31 lbs $656,540 Fentanyl 12.87 lbs $205,920 LSD 55 doses $1,100 Marijuana THC- Liquid 24.41 pints $163,547 Marijuana THC- Solid 156.18 lbs $780,900 Marijuana Plants 1,209 plants $199,845 Processed Marijuana 2,900.58 lbs $8,701,740 MDMA- Ecstasy 17,88 lbs $59,004 MDMA- Pills 1,231 pills $18,465 Other narcotics 32.3 lbs $64,600 Other narcotics (Pills) 17,440 pills $436,000 Total Value $13,404,141

State Police also collected 1,593 pounds of prescription and other medications as part of its drug take-back program in the third quarter.