State police spring and summer Youth Camps canceled for second year

Pennsylvania State Police announced today the cancellation of upcoming youth camps due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and one of those camps is the popular Camp Cadet.

The camps typically take place throughout Pennsylvania in the spring and summer months.

Officials say they made the difficult decision to cancel camps in the interest of the health and safety of all participants, but remain hopeful the programs will resume in 2022.

Cancellation of the 2021 Elmer Hafer American Legion State Police National Guard Youth Camp (state police youth week) was announced by the American Legion earlier this month.