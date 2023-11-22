(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With the holiday season in full swing, Pennsylvania State Police is reminding the public of the dangers of driving impaired by drugs or alcohol.

State police said they see the issue every year and causes needless deaths and accidents. Thus, if you do plan on drinking, PSP said to designate a sober driver.

PSP also warned about consuming legal and illegal drugs as they can still render drivers unable to operate a vehicle safely.

In an effort to cut down on the number of impaired drivers, PSP Warren announced they will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint between Nov. 24 and 26.

Last Saturday, Nov. 18 PSP Marienville held a DUI checkpoint along State Route 66 in Forest County from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. which yielded the following results:

142 vehicles contacted

0 DUI arrests

1 citation issued for driving under suspension/DUI-related

8 traffic citations issued

47 traffic warnings issued

1 criminal misdemeanor arrest

Individuals convicted of driving under the influence can face fines, suspension of their driver’s license, jail and/or probation depending on severity and prior offenses.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

For more information on penalties for driving under the influence, head over to the PennDOT website.