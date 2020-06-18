State Police surround house in Columbus PA for suspect who reportedly stole Chevy Silverado at gunpoint in Edinboro

Update: According to Pennsylvania State Troopers Cindy Schick & Michelle McGee on Twitter, The Pennsylvania State Police have now surrounded a house located on Route 6 in Columbus, PA.

The suspect who reportedly stole Chevy Silverado at gunpoint over in Edinboro early today is reportedly located inside of the house.

The Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team is now on the scene.

Police are asking all residents and individuals to avoid this area as they attempt to peacefully resolve the situation.