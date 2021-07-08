State Police to host Chalk Our Walk event this July

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) invites the public to the next Chalk Our Walk event at the PSP- Erie station.

The event will take place July 22 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. outside the Pennsylvania State Police- Erie Station.

During the event, participants can write encouraging messages with chalk while getting outside and brightening up the sidewalk as well.

Don’t forget to bring your own chalk!

