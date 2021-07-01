State Police Trooper details arraignment of Markese Lampley in murder trial

The Erie County district attorney’s office called a State Police Trooper to the stand to highlight Day Four testimony.

The trooper testified he was involved in a high speed chase on Jan. 25th, 2020 — the day of the Edinboro Wendy’s shooting.

The trooper identified the suspect in pursuit as Markese Lampley.

He said once they were able to stop and detain Lampley, he was found wearing a black ski mask.

The black ski mask matched the description other witnesses testified that the suspect was wearing at the scene of the crime: The Wendy’s in Edinboro.

One State Police trooper testified around the time of his arraignment, Markese Lampley stated it wasn’t supposed to happen like that.

The trooper added around the time of his arraignment on Jan. 26th, 2020, Lampley mentioned the term “homicide,” and seem surprised by the severity of the charges.

Phone calls from the following day, January 27th from the Erie County Prison were used as evidence. When he was asked “Why did you shoot?” Lampley replied, “I did not do it intentionally… It wasn’t on purpose.”

