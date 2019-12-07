State Police trooper involved in crash on Perry Highway

Three people were injured in a Saturday morning accident, including a Pennsylvania State Police trooper.

The accident happened around 11:00am Saturday morning in the 8000 block of Perry Highway.

According to State Police, Trooper Chris McAndrew was travelling northbound on State Route 97. As he was attempting to make a U-turn, a 2007 Honda Civic occupied by 19-year old Cassandra Sulkowski and her passenger, 22-year old Amanda Sauers. struck the side of the SUV.

The Trooper’s SUV spun 360 degrees and and the Honda Civic traveled off of the roadway and into a ditch. All vehicles suffered major damage in the accident.

All three people suffered minor injuries. Police report that Sulkowski was not wearing a seat belt at the time