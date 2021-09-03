State Police urges travelers to drive safely during holiday weekend

Pennsylvania State Police are urging people to stay safe this Labor Day weekend.

Since this is the last big holiday of the summer, there will be a lot of people traveling and camping. With the increase of cars on the road, expect to see more troopers patrolling the roads too.

They say if you are going to be drinking, don’t drive.

“If they are going to be out drinking and driving that’s not good,” said Trooper Cindy Schick. “If they are drinking, then hopefully they have that driver to drive them and come pick them up, so everyone returns from the holiday weekend safely.”

Trooper Schick says every holiday weekend they try to have more patrols on the roads.

