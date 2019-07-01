State regulators move to close Erie Coke plant

State regulators are citing years of environmental violations as the reason to deny a renewal of the permit for the Erie Coke plant.

The Department of Environmental Protection is also seeking an injunction that would close the plant through the courts. A statement from the DEP cites numerous complaints from citizens over the years and says the company shows no evidence of having any plans to come into compliance in the future.

“The DEP does not take this action lightly,” the statement continues, DEP understands and appreciates the importance of industrial facilities to communities.”

Jim Miller, regional director of the DEP, says that they have had meetings and inspections with Erie Coke and that they are done playing around. “We’ve given them numerous opportunities to come into compliance, but it’s just not happening.” Miller said. “We feel the impacts on the neighboring community are serious in nature.”

Erie mayor Joe Schember telling JET 24 Action News that if they cannot catch up to federal standards, the Erie Coke plant will be shut down.

“It’s surprising because they have been disciplined many times by the state. They seem to be ignoring it,” Schember said. “We hate losing those jobs, but we can’t risk the health that lives near the plant and their drinking Erie water.”

The plant was almost closed in 2010 but a court settlement allowed for a timetable to fix violations. The company paid a four million dollar fine at that time.

The courts could issue an immediate injunction or schedule a hearing. We have reached out to Erie Coke for a comment, but they have yet to respond.