(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — State officials are asking mail-in and absentee voters to take proper procedure now to make sure their vote counts for Election Day.

Pennsylvania voters who have been contacted by their county elections office notifying them that their ballot has been cancelled or who are concerned that their ballot may have been cancelled due to an error on the outside envelope should contact their county election office or call the Department of State’s year-round voter hotline at 1-877-VOTESPA, according to Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman.

County elections offices are also encouraged to contact voters whose ballots have been cancelled due to an error on the outside envelope so that voters can have their vote count.

Chapman also reminded Pennsylvanians voting by mail-in or absentee ballot to return their voted ballot immediately. Check vote.pa.gov to find ballot drop-off locations and county election office hours.

“County board of elections must receive mail ballots by 8:00 PM. on Tuesday, November 8, so if voters still have their mail ballot and want to ensure their vote counts, we strongly recommend that they hand deliver their mail ballot immediately to their county elections office or other officially designated return location,” Chapman said.

What voters should do as soon as they receive their mail ballot is:

Read the instructions carefully.

Fill out the ballot, being sure to follow instructions on how to mark selections.

Seal the ballot in the inner secrecy envelope marked “Official Election Ballot.” Do not make any stray marks on the envelope.

Seal the secrecy envelope in the pre-addressed outer return envelope.

Sign and date the outer envelope.

Return the voted ballot immediately, delivering it in person to the voter’s county election board or other authorized location.

The deadline for county election boards to receive voted mail ballots is 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Election Day. A postmark by that time does not count.