(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — State Representative Ryan Bizzarro has announced he and his staff will be helping residents search for unclaimed property during his annual Pot O’Gold Treasury Hunt on St. Patrick’s Day.

The hunt is set to take place at Bizzarro’s district office located at 1101 Peninsula Drive, Suite 213 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with free notary services on hand for claims and findings.

“The state estimates 1 in 10 residents have unclaimed property, and my staff is willing to sit alongside you to search for and file the correct paperwork needed in order to collect what is rightfully yours,” Bizzarro said.

According to a release, the Pennsylvania State Treasury collected over $3.5 billion in unclaimed property from residents with an estimated 1 in 10 residents having some kind of unclaimed property.

Unclaimed property can include uncashed checks, paychecks, lost stocks and bonds, contents of safe deposit boxes, old bank accounts, expired gift cards/certificates and proceeds from the demutualization of insurance companies.