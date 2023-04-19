(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — State Representative Ryan Bizzarro (D-Erie) announced Wednesday that he is teaming up with animal rights advocates, state shelters and families for a reunion of beagles rescued from a mass breeder to unveil his newest legislation to protect animals.

According to a release, Bizzarro will host the event on Saturday, April 22, at the AAUW Pavilion at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center, located at 301 Peninsula Drive, to announce his Beagle Freedom Bills.

The bills are meant to protect animals from being bred and used for research in animal testing laboratories and from kennels and dealers who face serious or multiple citations under the Animal Welfare Act.

During the summer of 2022, almost 4,000 beagles were rescued from the Envigo facility in Virginia where they were subjected to various science experiments. The ANNA Shelter, a no-kill, open-admission animal welfare organization, took in 50 dogs.

All of those dogs have since been adopted, with the families and shelters being invited to participate in the event and advocate for animal rights.

Bizzarro is no stranger to authoring legislation protecting animals, having authored Libre’s Law, and has been named Legislator of the Year by the Humane Society of the United States.