Dozens of cars lined up for a license plate replacement event at the former K-Mart plaza.

State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro hosted the public event.

According to PennDOT, drivers need to replace their license plates when one or more numbers or letters can not be recognized from 50 feet away or if the plate shows any blistering, peeling, or discoloration.

Several state representatives have hosted these events recently. We asked Bizzarro’s staff why the plates have been less durable in recent years.

“The out of state contractor was down south, and so down south they don’t have freezing temperatures and snow the way that we have it up here. So that’s why a lot of those plates needed to be replaced, because they came back up here and they started to go through the elements and they weren’t lasting. So we’re starting to see the peeling and particularly the bubbling. I believe the state has since corrected that problem, but it’s been a costly mistake,” said PJ Monella, chief of staff for State Rep. Bizzarro.

Monella added that drivers can have their license plate replaced at no cost.