State Rep. Bob Merski reopening Summit Township satellite office

State Rep. Bob Merski announced Thursday that his Summit Township satellite office will be reopening on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to a news release, the office, located in the Summit Township Municipal Building at 1230 Townhall Road West, will resume regular walk-in service every Tuesday during the same 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. hours that were in effect before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In addition to helping with state-related questions and problems, my talented staff can assist residents in applying for a variety of programs, including the Property Tax/ Rent Rebate Program.” Merski said in a news release. “I encourage residents to drop in any Tuesday.”

Residents wishing to schedule an appointment for a day other than Tuesday should call 814-455-6319