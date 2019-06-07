State Rep. Bob Merski sponsors flag take-back program

If you have a faded or torn American flags laying around your house or business, State Representative Bob Merski wants them.

Representative Merski, along with Summit Township supervisors are sponsoring a “flag take-back” program.

They will collect flags from now until the end of the month. Once all of the flags are collected, they will be given to the Boy Scouts of French Creek Council for them to properly dispose them.

“I think it’s very important because so many people have fought and died for our rights and that flags symbolizes that. And the other thing is a lot of times, people are proud to fly the flag, but they don’t know how to dispose of them,” said State Representative Bob Merski.