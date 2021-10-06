State Rep. Bob Merski to hold “Coats and More for Kids” winter coat drive

State Rep. Bob Merski is encouraging more residents of Erie to donate to the “Coats and More for Kids” winter weather coat drive.

He is hosting this coat drive October 8th through October 15th at his district office.

Rep. Merski is partnering with the United Way of Erie to make sure that every family has the warm weather gear they need before the mercury starts plummeting.

“Any parent or caregiver knows how quickly kids grow out of clothes. That may be a simple nuisance for some households, but for others, keeping kids outfitted from year to year can be a real problem. With another harsh Erie winter on the horizon, I’m encouraging residents to donate jackets, coats, scarves, caps, mittens, boots – even snow pants – to ensure every family has what they need to keep kids warm and protected.” Rep. Robert E. Merski D-Erie

According to a news release, residents are asked to bring new or gently used items to his office at 3901 Liberty Street between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Friday, October 8th through Friday, October 15th.

If you have any questions, you are asked to call the office at (814) 455-6319.

