A local state representative is doing his part to help constituents with a continuing problem in the Commonwealth.

By now, most people are aware that Pennsylvania’s license plates have a problem with peeling apart and leaving the markers unreadable.

This can be a problem, especially since drivers can be fined for the peeled plates, through no fault of their own.

And while the plates remain the standard for Pennsylvania’s roadways, state Representative Jake Banta (R-4th District) is offering a way to get a free replacement plate with a couple of events.

Rep. Banta held the event at Stancliff Hose Company in Waterford and has another one on August 10 at Gravel Pit Park Pavilion.

“Some people try to paint them and fix them up but that doesn’t work, so you gotta come down and have them switched out. Basically, they’ll fill out the form, then the license plate will come to our office, and we’ll call you,” said Rep. Banta.