Many cars drove to Harborcreek to get their illegible licence plates replaced Saturday afternoon.

State Representative Bob Merski’s office held their second free license plate replacement event Saturday. They coordinated with state police to have it on the weekend due to recent feedback from the public.

The office district director said now is the perfect time to replace license places before winter weather comes.

“We’ll take the forms back and we’ll submit everything to penndot. We have all their phone number’s so we’ll give them a call when their license plate comes back in and then they can come to one of our office locations and pick up their plates when their in,” said Emily Walsh, district director for State Rep. Merski’s office.

Walsh said Saturday’s plates should be delivered to their offices in four to six weeks.