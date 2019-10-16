State Rep. Merski to host free Medical Marijuana Community Forum tonight

State Representative Bob Merski is in town to host a free seminar on the Pennsylvania medical marijuana program.

The forum will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. tonight, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 in the first-floor community room at 100 State Street.

Local experts will discuss a variety of topics such as how the program works, what conditions it covers, how to register and participate, and more. A question and answer session will follow.

Residents wishing to learn more about the forum can call Rep. Merski’s office at 455-6319.