State Rep. Merski to host Medical Marijuana Community Forum

State Representative Bob Merski, D-Erie, has announced he will be holding a community forum to give Erie residents more information about Pennsylvania’s Medical Marijuana Program.

The forum is free and open to the public and will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in the first floor community room of 100 State Street.

During the forum, local experts will discuss how the program works, what medical conditions it covers, and how to register and participate, among other topics. A question-and-answer session will follow.