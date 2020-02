State Representative Bob Merski, (D-Erie), has announced he will be hosting a Senior Caregiving Seminar.

The seminar will take place Wednesday, February 26th from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Community Room located at 100 State St., Erie, PA, 16507.

The event will cover topics such as who can be paid to be a caregiver, how to become certified to be a caregiver and information regarding Pennsylvania’s Caregiver Support Program.