(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — State Rep. Bob Merski will host a virtual town hall about the Pennsylvania Marijuana Pardon Project at noon on Friday, Sept. 16.

Board of Pardons Secretary Celeste Trusty will also take part in the virtual event.

The town hall event will present information and offer a question and answer period.

“The PA Marijuana Pardon Project is a unique opportunity for folks with minor marijuana convictions to get a fresh start, but the deadline to apply is Sept. 30,” Merski said. “I encourage anyone who may be eligible to sign into our town hall on Friday. It will be a great chance to learn the program details, find out about eligibility and ask questions of the secretary of the Board of Pardons.”

Merski noted that his office is available to help with applications.

To attend the live Microsoft Teams town hall, email your name and email address to RepMerski@pahouse.net or call (814) 455-6319.

Merski’s office also plans to livestream the townhall on Facebook.

The Pennsylvania Marijuana Pardon Project is a coordinated one-time, large-scale pardon effort for people with minor, non-violent marijuana convictions. Eligible individuals will have Pennsylvania convictions for “possession of marijuana” and/or “marijuana, small amount personal use.” Anybody with additional convictions on their record are not eligible for the pardon. Details can be found online.

The application period is from Sept. 1 to Sept. 30.