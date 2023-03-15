A local state representative is reacting to the call for help for the North East Marina.

According to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC), the docks at the marina will no longer have electricity and now many people worry whether the marina will stay afloat.

The PFBC has managed the marina since the early 1990s, but changes in policy by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) could prevent the marina from opening.

One state representative said doing what he can to help the marina stay open is a no-brainer.

“It’s a great project out there. It’s a great thing. A lot of people are very concerned about it,” said Pennsylvania state Rep. Jake Banta, District 4. “I would say it’s well worth looking into and seeing if we can’t find a grant or something to help it out. It’s a no-brainer when it comes to revenue. If it brings revenue into the area, why not right?”

Banta said people can contact him at any of his offices in Waterford, Girard or North East by phone number or email to voice their concerns. You can find that information on his website.