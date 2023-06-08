(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Representative Ryan Bizzarro is inviting families from across Erie County for a free Kids Summer Safety Expo this weekend.

According to a release, the event takes place this Saturday, June 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Corner Grounds on Peninsula Drive and West 12th Street.

During the event, kids can enjoy a train ride, archery demonstrations and a touch-a-truck section so they can get a hands-on experience with all kinds of vehicles. Refreshments will also be available.

“I’m really excited about hosting an event that caters to parents and children alike,” Bizzarro said. “Children can enjoy activities and take part in hands-on demonstrations, while parents can find the information they need in order to better plan a summer that’s fun for the whole family.”

Over 20 organizations — ranging from state and local agencies to nonprofits and local businesses — will also be offering information on education, recreation and healthy resources and services for county families.