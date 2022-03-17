Folks had the chance to get some of their hard-earned money back from the state Thursday.

State Representative Ryan Bizzarro hosted his annual “Treasury Hunt.”

They partner with the Department of the Treasury for this event. This helps people retrieve the millions of dollars lost in the state every year due to unclaimed property.

“It’s important for people to know that the state does this. They have this pool and pool of money and pool of belongings, well over $2 billion that belong to Pennsylvanians,” said State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro, D-Erie.

Examples of unclaimed property include closed bank accounts and uncashed checks.