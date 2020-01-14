State Rep Wentling honoring local Cold War-era Veterans

State Representative Parke Wentling (R-Crawford/Erie/Lawrence/Mercer) has announced he is partnering with state Senator Dan Laughlin (R-Erie) and the office of U.S. Senator Pat Toomey to honor local Cold War-era veterans.

“The Cold War was a prolonged and very trying time in our nation’s history,” said Wentling. “The men and women who served during this time played a vital role in preventing the spread of communism and preserving our nation’s freedoms. Without question, all of these veterans are equally deserving of our thanks and appreciation.”

Senator Toomey’s office is working with the U.S. Department of Defense to provide certificates for United States veterans and Department of Defense civilian employees who reside in the 17th Legislative District for their honorable service during the Cold War.

Anyone who worked for the U.S. Government at any time during the Cold War-era, Sept. 2, 1945 through Dec. 26, 1991, is eligible, provided their service to the country was faithful and honorable.

National Guard and Reserve Soldiers are eligible.

Those who are currently active duty military or civilian employees of the U.S. government are also eligible if they had at least one day of honorable service during the Cold War-era. Contractors and volunteers are not eligible.

Applications for the Cold War veteran’s recognition certificate must be received by Friday, January 31, 2020.

Applications and more information are available by visiting www.RepWentling.com or by calling Wentling’s Conneaut Lake district office at 1-855-249-2427 (toll-free).