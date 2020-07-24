State reports over 1,200 new cases of COVID-19; 20 new cases for Erie County, 3 for Crawford County

The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced that as of 12:01 a.m., 1,213 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Pennsylvania.

This brings the statewide total to 105,571 cases.

There have also been 22 new deaths reported, bringing the total number of deaths statewide to 7,101. 999,377 people have tested negative.

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Erie, Crawford and Warren Counties, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Erie- 838 (Up 20 new cases)

Crawford- 117 (Up 3 new cases)

Warren- 14

Earlier Friday, the Erie County Department of Health reported 20 new cases as well and one new death.