State Representative Bob Merski kicks off ‘Back to School Supplies Drive’

State Representative Bob Merski is kicking off a month-long “Back to School Supplies Drive” for Erie students.

Rep. Merski announced in a news release that he wants to make sure every Erie student is prepared for school. He is also encouraging residents to donate new school supplies to one of his three offices.

“Back-to-school can be an expensive time for parents – particularly when they have multiple kids in school,” said State Representative Bob Merski, a former teacher. “I’m encouraging any residents who are able to help, to consider buying a few extra supplies while they’re shopping. Small actions like that can make a big difference to families needing help.”

Those wishing to donate can bring new school supplies to one of these three locations between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.:

Merski’s district office, located at 3901 Liberty St.

Rep. Merski’s Summit Township satellite office (open Tuesdays only) located at 1230 Townhall Road W.

Belle Valley VFD Station 36, located at 1514 Norcross Road.

The following items are especially helpful:

Markers, including highlighters, color markers, dry-erase markers and permanent markers.

Pencils, erasers (pencil top and large pink erasers), colored pencils, pencil boxes and pens.

Crayons, student scissors and sticky notes.

Backpacks, three-ring binders, folders and lined paper.

Tissues and hand sanitizer (large classroom bottle size).

New shirts, solid colors, youth sizes S-XL are appreciated for students who attend schools requiring uniforms

The drive runs through the end of August. Residents wishing to learn more about the supply drive should contact Merski’s district office at (814) 455-6319.