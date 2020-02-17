State Representative Bob Merski to hold ‘Modernizing the Vote’ to show residents PA’s new voting machines and explain changes in voting laws

State Representative Bob Merski, D-Erie, has announced an event to be held to show residents Pennsylvania’s new voting machines and to explain changes in voting laws.

On Tuesday, February 18th, state Representative Merski will partner with the Erie County Board of Elections to hold “Modernizing the Vote.”

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon and again from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Blasco Library, located at 160 Blasco St., Erie, PA 16507.

New voting machines will be on display for residents to see. State Representative Merski will also explain changes in Pennsylvania’s voting laws.