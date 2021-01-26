A month long food drive will soon be underway.

State Representative Bob Merski will host a nonperishable food and personal care product drive during the month of February.

Merski teamed up with the Sisters of Saint Joseph Neighborhood Network and the Glenwood Park YMCA in order to help local families who are struggling.

“I am a person who likes to do a lot of outreach in the community and COVID has been really hard on folks like me who like to be out in the community and interact with people. So this was one for us to help others get out and support the community and do it in a safe socially distanced way,” said Representative Bob Merski, (D) 2nd Legislative District.

For a list of items that can be donated along with where to drop them off, click here.