State Representative candidate Greg Hayes currently recovering after a fall at his home on Friday

A local politician and businessman is recovering in the hospital after a fall.

We went over to North Coast Flying School which is owned and operated by CEO Greg Hayes.

Hayes is most recently known for challenging State Representative Ryan Bizzarro in this past election.

According to Hayes’ campaign organizer, Hayes suffered injuries to his back and neck after a fall on Friday that happened at his home.

Hayes has surgery on his neck and is currently in stable condition. He is expected to make a full recovery.

As far as the election results which had been delayed due to a record number of mail-in ballots having to be counted, as well as Hayes running as a write in candidate, the votes have finally been tallied.

Republican Candidate Greg Hayes is now running for the 3rd Legislative District as he has won the Republican nomination.

Hayes received 1,372 votes and current representative Ryan Bizzarro, who cross-filed for this election, received 626 total votes.

This means that Hayes will officially face Bizzarro in the November general election.