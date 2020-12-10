State Representative Ryan Bizzarro announces nearly $1.5 million in grant funding

State Representative Ryan Bizzarro, D-Erie, announced that a total of $1.49 million was awarded to Erie County agencies. The funding will be used to support improvements to adult probation, juvenile prosecution and probation, crime victim services and children’s advocacy centers. The grant was awarded by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.
Five grants were approved to Erie County by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency:
- $400,000 to the Erie-based Pennsylvania Chapter of Children Advocacy Centers. The funds will be used to provide 80 trainings, 4 networking meetings, and other development of the statewide network.
- $47,000 to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Erie County. This will support services to children who are victims of abuse in this time of limited fundraising ability.
- $541,727 to the Crime Victim Center of Erie County. Funding will be used to improve oversight and management of the juvenile criminal system and improve victims’ services, including notification and compensation.
- $42,028 of federal funding will support overtime costs due to civil disturbances.
- $463,030 for county adult probation and parole, which represent flat state funding for county-based services.